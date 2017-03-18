Här är Marika Atlegrims text om dottern

I am writing this with gratitude – although I feel despair, anger and regret.

Words can’t express the pain I felt, and still feel today, when my daughter My Johanna Atlegrim was killed. The fact that her death was the result of a deliberate act of brutal violence made the pain even worse. It was also a cruel insight when I, together with my spouse and my son, after all the initial interest from media and government authorities, realized that we were left alone to solve a massive amount of legal and practical issues just to be able to hold the funeral. Those issues have been reborn, over and over again, and have been standing in the way of our grief like a thick and high brick wall for over six months.

Life is fragile.

Together we solved all the problems that we needed to solve in Umeå. And in the end, we didn’t have to do it alone.

That is the reason behind this exhibition. But humans also possess unbelievable strength and compassion. Together we solved all the problems that we needed to solve in Umeå. And in the end, we didn’t have to do it alone. There were people, angels, that came to us voluntarily and helped us tear that brick wall down. Both in Umeå and in Brussels. And by doing so, they helped us shorten the horrible period during which we simply couldn’t allow ourselves to mourn the way we wanted, and needed so badly.

It proves that humans really do possess unbelievable strength and compassion. Such friends make me very proud of my daughter.

For me this exhibition is an expression of both grief and tenderness. But it also represents a glimpse of light in a world that suddenly turned dark half a year ago. As long as I live I will remember that my daughter had friends that, instead of forgetting her after the funeral, arranged such a beautiful thing in idea and execution as this exhibition. It proves that humans really do possess unbelievable strength and compassion. Such friends make me very proud of my daughter.

I sincerely hope that all of you, who have contributed to this exhibition, can take my deep, deep sense of gratitude from my heart into your hearts.

This exhibition will help me in my anger, regret and sorrow.

Umeå, September 22, 2016

Marika Atlegrim

Texten publicerades i en bok med titeln My Atlegrim. Boken gavs ut efter ett initiativ av vänner till My. Den trycktes i Belgien och innehåller texter på engelska och franska, samt ett urval av Mys illustrationer.